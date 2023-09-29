Athlete of the Week: Gretchen Braun

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a swimmer from Canton who’s tearing up the record books. Her talents in the pool earn her this week’s title.

Gretchen Braun holds the Section 10 records in the 200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, and 100 Backstroke. She also holds the Canton record in the 100 Freestyle and is part of the Section 10 record in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

Braun swims for Canton but is a Lisbon student.

She was home schooled before this year and never swam in high school competition. Braun is a product of the Northern TRIBS Swim program.

The best news for Canton is she’s only a junior.

Gretchen is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 29, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

