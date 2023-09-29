Donna Jean “Tootie” VanBrocklin, 87, of Belleville, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donna Jean “Tootie” VanBrocklin, 87, of Belleville, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

There will be a Celebration-of-Life gathering at the Belleville Fire Hall on Saturday, October 14th, 2023 from 1 pm – 4 pm. The burial will be in Woodside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donna was born on March 16, 1936, in Adams, New York, daughter of the late Clyde W. and Pauline (Smith) Bacon. She attended Adams School and resided at her Belleville residence for 63 years.

She married Richard V. VanBrocklin on October 2, 1955, in the Ellisburg Methodist Church with the Rev. Albert E. Buff officiating. Dick passed away on August 13, 2007.

Donna is survived by four children, Thomas (Tammy) VanBrocklin of Belleville; Terry (Mark) Simonton of Adams; Tina (Kenneth) Vance of Henderson Harbor; and Tracy (Alison) VanBrocklin of Woodville; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally Herrick of Watertown; and two brothers, Robert (Scotti) Bacon of Adams Center and Ronald (Lori) Bacon of Sandy Pond.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Donna was predeceased by a son-in-law Mark Simonton, four sisters, Bonnie Place, Carole Lee Blair, Mary Lou Hough, and Cheryl Kenyon.

Over the years, Donna was employed as a waitress, department store clerk, and sewing machine operator for various locations including the Olga Knitting Mill, Lally’s Manufacturing Company, GT Lanning Hat Factory, and Crescent Corset Company. After her retirement, she owned and operated Donna’s Den from 1990 until 2000.

She enjoyed swimming, water-skiing, snowmobiling, crafting, flea markets, playing Bingo, and going to the casino with her daughters.

Tootie loved to sing and play music on her guitar and keyboard alongside her musician friends. She was an active member of the community and belonged to the NYS Fiddlers Association, 1000 Island Bluegrass Association, the Ham Jammers, Country Blue Group of Henderson NY, and the Bluegrass Express Band.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc and condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.