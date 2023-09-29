Elizabeth A. Demo, 75, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Elizabeth A. Demo, 75, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center, died Wednesday afternoon September 27. 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. Demo, 75, of Watertown and formerly of Adams Center, died Wednesday afternoon September 27. 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital.  Calling hours will be Tuesday Oct 3, 2023 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc from noon - 3:00 pm.  At 3:00 pm her funeral service will begin with Cathy Hamilton, pastor, officiating.  Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center, NY.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Elizabeth was born September 5, 1948 in Watertown, daughter of George and Mary (Verrey) Bird.  Following her graduation from South Jefferson Central School in 1966, she attended the Watertown School of Commerce.  She worked for several years at the former Marine Midland Bank, and later began working for the NYS DOT in the early 1970′s as a Regional Director Secretary, retiring in 2005.

She married Randall A. Demo on August 9, 1986.  The couple have lived in Watertown all their married life.

Surviving besides her husband Randy, is one brother, Charles E. Bird, Nebraska; three brothers in law Dennis Demo, VA, Keith Demo and Kevin Demo, both of Antwerp, NY.; six nieces Julie Bird, Belmont, NC, Jane Bird, Lincoln, NE, Jean (Edward) Murray, Portland, OR, Pamela (Dennis) Jerome, Belleville, NY, Valerie (Thomas) Cutonilli, Denver, NC and Jennifer (Tim) Hardy, Virginia Beach, VA and one nephew, Richard C. Wood and companion Victoria Kellogg, Adams, NY; with nine grand nieces and nephews and six great-grand nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a brother John W. Bird, a sister Marie G. Gundlach, and sisters in law Ann Bird, Bonnie Bird and Susan Ellis.

They enjoyed traveling to Virginia, Vermont and Maine.

Liz was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 61 in Watertown since 1981, and was on the Board of Directors for the Jefferson County Fair.

She was an avid New York Yankees fan, rarely missing a game on television. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to Elvis on the radio. She was a kind and gentle lady, always with a smile and an infectious giggle. She will be missed very much.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 61, 138 Sterling Street, Watertown, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

