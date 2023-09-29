Eva M. Sherwood, 88, of Louisville

Eva M. Sherwood, 88, of Arena Drive, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eva M. Sherwood, 88, of Arena Drive, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Eva was born on January 10, 1935 in Massena, the daughter of the late Nathan and Zella (Shaver) Cherry. She attended Massena Central Schools, where she graduated. A marriage to John Sherwood ended in divorce.

Eva worked as a nurse’s aide for many years in Massena, Syracuse, and Texas before moving back to the North Country. After returning to the North Country, she worked for Cornell’s Dry Cleaning and EZ Duz-It Laundry. She was a member of the Massena First United Methodist Church and greatly enjoyed fishing, crocheting, knitting, and playing games on her computer.

Eva is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Betsy” Paul of Chantilly, VA, Cheryl Barnes of Massena, Deborah French of Baldwinsville, Harold Sherwood of New York Mills, and Scott (Kathy) Sherwood of North Lawrence; 10 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Arnold.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

