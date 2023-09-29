Fire destroys Theresa mobile home, damages others

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A mobile home is a total loss after a fire in Theresa Friday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews were still at the scene of a fire at Indian River Estates.

Jefferson County emergency coordinator Joe Plummer told 7 News that the call came in around 4 a.m. and when the Theresa Fire Department arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home completely on fire.

Plummer said the homeowners were not there at the time.

The home is considered a total loss. Two nearby mobile homes were damaged. Both have significant heat damaged and one also has water and fire damage.

No injuries were reported.

