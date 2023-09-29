Fort Drum notes 30th anniversary of ‘Black Hawk Down’ battle

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers from Fort Drum donned gear and ran Friday in solidarity with those who fought in the battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, immortalized in popular culture as the “Black Hawk Down” battle.

“We’re here today to honor their sacrifice, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, more so even to honor their family members who are still with us today,” said Captain Adam Yates, HAC 214 Infantry Company Commander.

October 3-4 marks the infamous battle’s 30th anniversary. The two day conflict between US Army Rangers and Somali forces broke out when three U.S. helicopters were shot down.

The 10th Mountain Division played a role - unacknowledged for years - in the rescue of survivors of the crashes.

Mark Jackson was there, serving as a medic.

“I’m really glad they keep this up every year. I wouldn’t mind coming back again. I’m very happy about this that someone actually remembers this,” he said.

The annual ‘Mogadishu Mile’ run commemorates the final mile of the battle, when soldiers had to run out of the city of Mogadishu.

What made Friday’s run especially challenging was the fact that soldiers did it in full kit, weighing 50 pounds or more.

“The fact I did it and didn’t stop made me feel pride. I’d imagine that the soldiers who ended up dying wouldn’t want their battle buddies to stop either,” said SPC Jeffrey Jackson, 218th Infantry Company.

After the run, a wreath was dedicated to soldiers killed in the conflict.

