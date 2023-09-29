Gouverneur VFW gets $$$ for parking lot

The Gouverneur VFW is getting a newly paved parking lot, and the state is chipping in $70,000...
The Gouverneur VFW is getting a newly paved parking lot, and the state is chipping in $70,000 of the cost.(Scott Atkinson | Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - New York state will reimburse the Gouverneur VFW $70,000 for its parking lot.

Earlier this year, VFW Post 6338 applied for a Veterans Non-profit Capital Program grant to have its driveway and parking lot redone.

On Thursday, the Governor’s office announced that it would reimburse the Gouverneur Post for the cost of paving the lot.

“Our parking lot is full of potholes and some people are afraid it’s going to break their vehicle, you know, break their suspension and everything. Unfortunately, we just haven’t had the money to repair it. It’s been needing it for probably 15-20 years now,” said John Holt, Post Commander.

Along with Gouverneur, 38 other veterans organizations had their capital projects approved. The total cost to the state: $2.6 million.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
After a buggy crash, which killed two boys and injured four others, the need was there to raise...
Friends & strangers raise money for Amish family after fatal buggy crash
An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown

Latest News

Repairs are almost complete to Gouverneur's memorial archway, built in 1905.
Update: Gouverneur archway repairs almost done
File photo in 2023 of Watertown city police car.
Watertown sees increase in police applicants
U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
A newly formed 'Personal Hygiene Alliance' is gathering donations of basic items like soap and...
Working to end ‘hygiene poverty’