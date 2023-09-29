Gouverneur VFW gets $$$ for parking lot

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - New York state will reimburse the Gouverneur VFW $70,000 for its parking lot.

Earlier this year, VFW Post 6338 applied for a Veterans Non-profit Capital Program grant to have its driveway and parking lot redone.

On Thursday, the Governor’s office announced that it would reimburse the Gouverneur Post for the cost of paving the lot.

“Our parking lot is full of potholes and some people are afraid it’s going to break their vehicle, you know, break their suspension and everything. Unfortunately, we just haven’t had the money to repair it. It’s been needing it for probably 15-20 years now,” said John Holt, Post Commander.

Along with Gouverneur, 38 other veterans organizations had their capital projects approved. The total cost to the state: $2.6 million.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.