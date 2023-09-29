Government shutdown will hit north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a partial shutdown of the federal government this weekend almost certain, the north country will be affected.

“This could be devastating for our state. Kids could go hungry, troops won’t be paid, and the work of the critical federal agencies that make sure our food and water are safe could go undone,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Specifically in New York State, more than 40,000 military personnel will be expected to show up to serve their country without being paid to do so, and almost half of those soldiers being stationed at Fort Drum.

“I think it will have a significant effect, and a lot of businesses are going to notice it,” said David Zembiec, chairman of ‘Advocate Drum..’

“When you figure we’ve got just on Fort Drum alone roughly 19,000 paychecks, military and civilian folks on payroll on Fort Drum, not to mention other federal jobs that are in the community.”

Zembiec says people getting a paycheck from the federal government are not the only ones who will see the ripple effects of the shutdown.

“A lot of the other purchases that Fort Drum is making from local vendors. Whether it be for office supplies, or other services that spending too is going to be curtailed,” he said.

The military will not be the only part of the federal government to be hurt by the government hold-up. TSA agents will also be going without pay, slowing down travel in airports across the state. Nutritional programs like W.I.C. and SNAP could be stopped, affecting nearly 3 million New Yorkers who depend on them for food.

As the shutdown grew closer, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement “We cannot afford to let the extreme fringe views of the House Republican Conference risk a government shutdown and needlessly hurt New York families. From Syracuse to the Southern Tier to Suffern, New York House Republicans have a responsibility to their constituents to stand up to House leadership and work in a bipartisan way to fund the government.”

It was not clear late Friday afternoon what options - if any - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and his Republican leadership team had to get something passed by the House which would be acceptable to the U.S. Senate and which President Biden would sign.

