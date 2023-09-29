Highlights & scores: Watertown & Carthage on the pitch
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones hosted the Carthage Comets in boys’ Frontier League soccer Thursday night.
Goals were impossible to come by in this game.
- Carthage with a chance early on, but defender Preston Soluri helps out goalkeeper Devon Connell make a sprawling save.
- Deveraux Watson at the other end making the save for the Comets.
- Watson once again, this time with a sprawling save on the Cyclone effort.
- Watson is consistently tested throughout the game, coming up with several great saves.
- Watson again with a diving effort and stopping a shot from point-blank range.
- Watson is on top of his game all over a corner kick effort by Watertown.
Watson was dialed in on the night.
Carthage and Watertown played to a scoreless double overtime tie.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
LaFargeville 4, Alexandria 0
General Brown 2, Lowville 1
Lyme 4, Belleville Henderson 2
South Jefferson 3, Indian River 0
Carthage 0, Watertown 0 (2 OT)
Copenhagen 2, Sackets Harbor 1 (OT)
St. Lawrence Central 1, Brushton-Moira 0
Harrisville 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 1
Colton-Pierrepont 3, St. Regis Falls 0
Girls’ high school soccer
Chateaugay 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
Massena 2, Gouverneur 1
Canton 1, Potsdam 0
OFA 3, Norwood-Norfolk 1
Malone 4, Salmon River 2
General Brown 1, Immaculate Heart 0
Girls’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 102, Carthage 78
Beaver River 51, Lowville 43
Watertown 106, Indian River 66
Thousand Islands 96, South Lewis 69
Massena 47, Gouverneur 42
St. Lawrence Central 63, OFA 31
High school volleyball
Salmon River, Gouverneur — postponed
Indian River 3, Tupper Lake 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Chateaugay 3, OFA 0
Girls’ high school tennis
Copenhagen 3, General Brown 2
Carthage 5, Immaculate Heart 0
