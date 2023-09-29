Highlights & scores: Watertown & Carthage on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones hosted the Carthage Comets in boys’ Frontier League soccer Thursday night.

Goals were impossible to come by in this game.

- Carthage with a chance early on, but defender Preston Soluri helps out goalkeeper Devon Connell make a sprawling save.

- Deveraux Watson at the other end making the save for the Comets.

- Watson once again, this time with a sprawling save on the Cyclone effort.

- Watson is consistently tested throughout the game, coming up with several great saves.

- Watson again with a diving effort and stopping a shot from point-blank range.

- Watson is on top of his game all over a corner kick effort by Watertown.

Watson was dialed in on the night.

Carthage and Watertown played to a scoreless double overtime tie.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

LaFargeville 4, Alexandria 0

General Brown 2, Lowville 1

Lyme 4, Belleville Henderson 2

South Jefferson 3, Indian River 0

Carthage 0, Watertown 0 (2 OT)

Copenhagen 2, Sackets Harbor 1 (OT)

St. Lawrence Central 1, Brushton-Moira 0

Harrisville 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 1

Colton-Pierrepont 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Chateaugay 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Massena 2, Gouverneur 1

Canton 1, Potsdam 0

OFA 3, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Malone 4, Salmon River 2

General Brown 1, Immaculate Heart 0

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 102, Carthage 78

Beaver River 51, Lowville 43

Watertown 106, Indian River 66

Thousand Islands 96, South Lewis 69

Massena 47, Gouverneur 42

St. Lawrence Central 63, OFA 31

High school volleyball

Salmon River, Gouverneur — postponed

Indian River 3, Tupper Lake 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, OFA 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Copenhagen 3, General Brown 2

Carthage 5, Immaculate Heart 0

