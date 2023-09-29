June C Farrell, 95, of Dexter

June C Farrell, wife of the late David E Farrell of Dexter, passed away, September 26, 2023, at the age of 95. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - June C Farrell, wife of the late David E Farrell of Dexter, passed away, September 26, 2023, at the age of 95.

June was born on June 15, 1928 in Watertown NY to the late Clarence J. And Mabel E. (Middlestate) Cristman.

June graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. She then went on to further her education at Jefferson Community College. She married Thomas Finley and had two children, Thomas Finley & Maureen Hubbard.

She remarried, David Farrell on August 15, 1957. They had 3 children, Dave and Chris who preceded her in death, and a daughter & son in law, Keeley & Steven Garris of Florida. They had several grand-children and great grand- children. June and her husband lived in the Watertown and Cape Vincent area before retiring in 1988 and moving to Florida.

June was a remarkable individual. She worked at the Watertown Savings Bank for many years while raising her family. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Later in years, started her own real estate business, Farrell Properties, in Cape Vincent. She had a passion for antiques. She loved buying and selling.

Beyond her professional achievements, June was a warm and caring presence in the lives of her family and friends. She had an innate ability to make friends and create lasting bonds. Her kindness and warm smile drew you in. She had a special place in her heart for her family, always there to offer support and love. June had dementia later in life but continued to be witty, clever and a joy to be around. Everyone who knew her will remember her pleasant laughter.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, NY.

Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com

