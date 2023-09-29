Mary Kay Yanaitis, 74, of Watertown

Taking her last flight of her life, Mary Kay Yanaitis, 74, left this world on September 28, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking her last flight of her life, Mary Kay Yanaitis, 74, left this world on September 28, 2023.

Mary was the eldest child of Edward and Dorothy (Bidwell) Yanaitis. Born in Rochester NY on March 2, 1949, she was educated in Rochester and graduated from the Pioneer Class of Bishop Kearney High School in 1966. She attended Nazareth College (later graduating from St. Leo’s University) until the travel bug struck.

When she realized she needed cash to get on a plane, she began a career at KODAK. Then realizing that traveling would be cheaper working for a travel agency job, she began her long career with the Automobile Club of America. With this job she learned how to get on and off planes, boats, and buses, still looking like she had just boarded.

She moved to Europe and lived there working for the military travel agency and learning the many sites in Europe to be the tour guide for many, many tours during her 2 years in Europe. Returning to the US she moved to Florida and settled in Tampa to work at AAA Southwest until her retirement due to her diagnosis of Dementia.

Mary moved north to be close to family who could help her out. The dreaded disease took a toll on her and she was unable to live without daily care by medical help. She made the most out of the move to an Assisted living home and was loved by those who cared for her. She enjoyed the arts and crafts times there and movie nights.

Mary leaves behind her brother Stephen Yanaitis, Watertown NY, and her sister Elizabeth (Yanaitis) Daugherty and husband Bruce. Her nephew Daniel Daugherty and wife Kelly and two children Caitlin and Brendan. Her niece Christin Filippelli and husband Anthony and three children Anthony, Joseph, and Ian. Mary’s parents are both deceased.

Services will be private at the family’s convenience. The burial will be in Newark NY Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

The family asks that in memory of Mary you take a walk on the beach, take a long nap with your favorite blanket, eat an ice cream very slowly or eat something chocolate (cake, candy or cookies does not matter) and enjoy all the beauty that God has given us by taking a trip and telling everyone about it.

