Milley: ‘We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator’

WASH INGTON, DC (WWNY) - Departing Joint Chiefs chairman - and former 10th Mountain Division commander - Mark Milley formally retired Friday.

He did not go quietly.

After coming under fire from former President Trump, who in recent days has suggested Milley should be put to death, Milley declared Friday “We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator,”

“We take an oath to the Constitution and we take an oath to the idea that is America – and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

Milley was commander of the 10th Mountain Division from November 2011 to December 2012 and led the 10th’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team from December 203 to July 2005.

Milley was appointed by Trump in 2018, but relations between the two men soured.

The Atlantic reported the lengths Milley went in the closing days of the Trump administration to ensure the military was not used to keep Trump in power.

