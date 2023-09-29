Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
After a buggy crash, which killed two boys and injured four others, the need was there to raise...
Friends & strangers raise money for Amish family after fatal buggy crash
An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown

Latest News

Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
Lewis County
Tourism gives boost to Lewis County
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90