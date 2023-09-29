Tourism gives boost to Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Tourism spending hit $60 million in Lewis County in 2022.

That’s according to the state’s annual report on tourism, which reported on tourist spending throughout New York.

According to the report, spending in Lewis County grew from 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year) when it was $46 million, and 2022 (the last year for which numbers are available) to $60 million.

Some, but not all, of the increase appears to be driven by inflation. But there are other factors as well, including people looking for things to do post-Covid, outdoors.

“Post-pandemic, I think people are really considering the quality of their life and where they’re going to make memories and upstate New York is really good for that,” said Kristen Aucter, Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

In all, the report says tourism supports 70 jobs in Lewis County.

