Traffic advisory: Coffeen, Washington & Stone Streets in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be tied up on a couple of Watertown’s busiest streets on Monday.

Paving on Coffeen Street will continue. On Monday, it will be from the railroad tracks to Interstate 81.

Washington Street will be closed in both directions on Monday from Public Square to Stone Street. Motorists can use Sterling and Clinton streets instead.

Washington Street should be reopened by 5 p.m.

The first block of Stone Street will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday.

It’s because of roofing work at 120 Washington Street.

This means Arcade Street between Stone and Arsenal streets, which is now one way toward Arsenal, will be reversed so that it’s one way toward Stone. That will allow access to businesses on Stone.

