Tri-Town Chamber hosts Haunted Hayride

Tri-Town Chamber Haunted Hayride
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Haunted Hayride for several weekends in October.

Committee member Teri Rios says the rides start tonight (Friday, September 29).

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

Rides will also be on September 30, October 6, October 7, October 13, and October 14 at 94 Leary Flint Road in Brasher Falls, across the street from Russell’s Groom and Board.

Non-scary rides start at 5:30 p.m. Scary rides start at dusk.

It costs $5 per person.

A food truck will be on-site.

