Update: Gouverneur archway repairs almost done

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Repairs to Gouverneur’s more than 100 year old memorial archway are almost done.

For most of the year, the archway in the village park has been under construction. $30,000 later, work is almost completed.

Gouverneur’s mayor says the repairs were desperately needed.

“Well, it’s been particularly the top. The eagle is fine, but beyond that it needed repair from top to bottom. I would say the worst part would be - which people can’t see - is the very top and that needed rehabilitation,” said Ron McDougall.

The Archway was built in 1905 to commemorate the village’s centennial.

Since then, it has memorialized members of the community who have served in the armed forces.

