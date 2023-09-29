Vehicle catches fire following Clayton crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle caught on fire in the town of Clayton early Friday morning.

Clayton Fire Chief Josh Reome said when crews responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m., they found a Toyota Camry in flames.

All occupants made it out of the vehicle safely before firefighters arrived.

Reome said the Toyota was heading south on State Route 12 towards Watertown when it went off the road, rolled over, and struck a mailbox.

