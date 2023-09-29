Watertown sees increase in police applicants

File photo in 2023 of Watertown city police car.
File photo in 2023 of Watertown city police car.(Scott Atkinson | Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in years, the Watertown Police Department is seeing an increase of the number of people applying to be a police officer.

In May, the department was looking to fill 12 vacancies, after years of having difficulty attracting and keeping officers.

“It has been very difficult, it is incredibly frustrating, it’s hard to believe that people aren’t interested,” said Lieutenant Christin O’Brien, who handles recruiting for city police.

But the dry spell seems to be ending.

In the last round, nearly 100 applications came in. That’s the most the city has seen in years and there are currently 14 recruits from the department going through the police training academy.

“This past year we decided to put together a recruitment committee and really got out in the community and started talking to people and making sure people know what the Watertown police department is,” O’Brien said.

“And we’ve seen a positive increase in our recruitment numbers for sure.”

One novel approach? ‘QR codes’ placed around the city. Once you scan one with your cell phone, you’re taken to the city’s Civil Service Department, where you can apply to the police department.

Watertown isn’t alone. New York state has seen an increase of 700 applications to become a state trooper. and this fall, SUNY Potsdam’s Police Academy welcomed its largest class in more than eight years.

Back in Watertown, Lieutenant O’Brien sees a future of constant recruiting.

“I don’t think it’s the type of thing where we can stand by and let it happen on its own. I think we have to go out there and make the effort and keep getting the word out there with our applicant base.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullets
Local lawmakers applaud U.S. Supreme Court conference on NY ammo law
After a buggy crash, which killed two boys and injured four others, the need was there to raise...
Friends & strangers raise money for Amish family after fatal buggy crash
An old sawmill in the town of Stockholm burned down after a fire Wednesday evening.
Town of Stockholm sawmill burns down after Wednesday fire
Patrick Martino, Ashley Fuller, Geoffery Peay
3 accused of possessing cocaine, fentanyl
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown

Latest News

Repairs are almost complete to Gouverneur's memorial archway, built in 1905.
Update: Gouverneur archway repairs almost done
The Gouverneur VFW is getting a newly paved parking lot, and the state is chipping in $70,000...
Gouverneur VFW gets $$$ for parking lot
U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
A newly formed 'Personal Hygiene Alliance' is gathering donations of basic items like soap and...
Working to end ‘hygiene poverty’