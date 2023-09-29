Watertown sees increase in police applicants

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in years, the Watertown Police Department is seeing an increase of the number of people applying to be a police officer.

In May, the department was looking to fill 12 vacancies, after years of having difficulty attracting and keeping officers.

“It has been very difficult, it is incredibly frustrating, it’s hard to believe that people aren’t interested,” said Lieutenant Christin O’Brien, who handles recruiting for city police.

But the dry spell seems to be ending.

In the last round, nearly 100 applications came in. That’s the most the city has seen in years and there are currently 14 recruits from the department going through the police training academy.

“This past year we decided to put together a recruitment committee and really got out in the community and started talking to people and making sure people know what the Watertown police department is,” O’Brien said.

“And we’ve seen a positive increase in our recruitment numbers for sure.”

One novel approach? ‘QR codes’ placed around the city. Once you scan one with your cell phone, you’re taken to the city’s Civil Service Department, where you can apply to the police department.

Watertown isn’t alone. New York state has seen an increase of 700 applications to become a state trooper. and this fall, SUNY Potsdam’s Police Academy welcomed its largest class in more than eight years.

Back in Watertown, Lieutenant O’Brien sees a future of constant recruiting.

“I don’t think it’s the type of thing where we can stand by and let it happen on its own. I think we have to go out there and make the effort and keep getting the word out there with our applicant base.”

