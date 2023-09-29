West Carthage police search for missing teen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The West Carthage Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Desirae Bounds went missing from her 16 Liberty Street home on September 26.

She’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds with dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black Under Armor shorts with pink trim, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can contact the West Carthage Police Department at 315-493-4821 and reference case 1370.

