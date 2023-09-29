Working to end ‘hygiene poverty’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You probably haven’t heard it put quite this way, but ‘hygiene poverty’ is an all too real problem in the north country.

It’s what you think it is - not being able to afford basic things like soap, deodorant, toilet paper.

The newly-formed Jefferson County Hygiene collective says one in four low income families cannot get the hygiene products they need. So to help, Planned Parenthood of the North Country, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, and the Youth Alliance have teamed up.

The group is looking for donations of hygiene products, like soap, shampoo and toothpaste. Donations can be made across the City of Watertown at various Kinney Drug locations.

People in need “would come into our community outreach center seeking out hand soap, hand sanitizer, tampons, and things that they would be able to take care of their basic needs,” said Kiley Hilyer of Planned Parenthood.

The Jefferson County Hygiene Collective is hosting a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on October 13 at JB Wise Pavilion in downtown Watertown. The event runs from 4 to 7pm, where you can bring a donation and receive a free face painting.

