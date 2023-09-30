Connie R. Snow, 79, formerly of Adams

Connie (Reed) Snow, 79, of West Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Franciscan Health, Lafayette. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WWNY) - Burial for Connie (Reed) Snow will be held Friday, October 6th at 1:30 pm at the North Adams Cemetery on North Harbor Road in Adams Center.

Connie (Reed) Snow, 79, of West Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Franciscan Health, Lafayette. Connie’s celebration of life took place September 16th in West Lafayette, Indiana.

She was born June 15, 1944, in Adams Center, NY to the late Chauncey and Mary Ellen (Greene) Reed. She was a graduate of Adams Center Central School and continued her education at State University of New York, Oswego where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Education. On December 19, 1965, Connie married Carl E. Snow in Adams Center, NY. Connie then pursued and earned her Master Degree in Education from Purdue University.

She was an active member of Connection Point Church and was strong in her faith. Connie enjoyed singing in the choir, attending Bible Study and leading children’s Sunday School. She had a passion for teaching and loved pouring into her students throughout her career, especially kindergarteners. She was a teacher for both Benton County and Lafayette School Corporations. She also enjoyed cooking for others, playing board games (by the rules, mostly), swimming, and traveling to New York to see her beloved family. She loved to host family get-togethers and deeply cherished every moment spent with her family and friends. Connie will be remembered for her intentional conversations, consistent prayers and immense love and care she daily demonstrated to her husband, children, grandchildren and friends.

Along with her husband Carl; she is survived by her 3 children, Victoria (Mark) Runda of Lafayette, Heather (Jordan) Dyer of Kokomo, and Jeremy Snow of San Diego; 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Danielle) Runda, Elizabeth Runda, Kylan (Haleigh) Dubbels, Addison (Steven) Smallwood, Ethan Dubbels, Eli Dubbels, Az Brennan and 7 great-grandchildren, Jackson Runda, Annabelle Runda, Charlotte Runda, Kaden Dubbels,

Holden Dubbels, Adeline Smallwood, and Lennon Smallwood; brother, Alan Reed; and 2 sisters-in-law, JoAnne Reed and Pam Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Mary Ellen Reed and 3 brothers, Mason Reed, Merrick Reed, and Dan Reed.

Memorial contributions in Connie’s name may be given to Connection Point Church to be used towards Mega Sports Camp VBS Program. Please send contributions to Connection Point Church, 2541 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906 with Mega Sports Camp VBS Program on the memo line.

