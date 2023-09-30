Could we see record heat?

By Kris Hudson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with some patchy fog possible.

Sunday highs will once again reach the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies. Our average high for this time of year is now down to 65.

Monday will be even warmer than Sunday as highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday the heat continues with highs in the upper 70s to around 80s.

Wednesday highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. The record high for Watertown on Oct. 4th is 82 set back in 1951, so it is possible if not likely that we see a new record high on Wednesday.

We will start to cool off slightly on Thursday as we see an increase in cloud cover. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday a strong cold front will push through. We will be calling this out Fall cold front as it will bring in the cooler fall weather.

By next weekend the highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

