Friday Sports: Carthage, Indian River crush Class B Football Friday competition

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It was another football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

We start our coverage with Section 3 Class B Football as Carthage hosted Vernon Verona Sherrill, VVS.

VVS strikes first when James Ward hits Jayden Emerson for the touchdown: 7-0 VVS.

Carthage answers on the ensuing kickoff when Zeb Stevens finds an opening down the sidelines and takes it to the house. Carthage takes the lead 8-7.

Then it was Khalil Tevaga calling his own number, taking it in on the quarterback keeper: 15-7 Comets.

Carthage beats VVS 50-20.

In Section 3 Class B Football from Syracuse, Indian River met Syracuse ITC.

In the 1st quarter, the score was 6-0 Warriors when Kane Lynch takes it in from 24 yards out: 14-0 Warriors.

Indian River goes on to beat Syracuse ITC 54-6.

In Section 3 Class C Football, General Brown traveled to Holland Patent.

In the 2nd quarter, the score was 8-6 Lions when Aiden McManaman takes it in on the keeper: General Brown up 16-6.

Still in the 2nd, 24-6 Lions when McManaman hits Drew Pauly for the 20 yard touchdown.

At last check, General Brown led Holland Patent 32-6 in the 2nd quarter.

In Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Beavers hosted Mt. Markham in Class D action.

In the 2nd quarter, it was no score when Derrick Zehr takes it in from 3 yards out on the keeper to put the Beavers up 6-0. The first points Mt. Markham had allowed all season.

Mt. Markham answers on their next possession when CJ Jones takes it outside for a 3 yard touchdown run: Mt. Markham up 7-6.

Just before halftime, the Beavers regain the lead when Zehr connects with Kade Schneider for the long touchdown pass: 14-7 Beavers.

Beaver River beats Mount Markham 34-13.

In NAC Football, Canton was at Ogdensburg.

On the opening drive, Quarterback Madden West hands to Carson Ramie who scampers 13 yards to paydirt: 6-0 OFA.

It was West again, this time to Andrew Loffler who jets 24 yards for the touchdown: 12-0 Blue Devils.

At the two-yard line, everyone was in the box as Tegan Frederick muscles up the middle.

Frederick also carried the two-point conversion.

OFA defeated Canton 40-8.

Also in NAC Football, St. Lawrence Central hosted Massena.

One minute in, Connor Eastwood hands off to Carter King, up the middle from the three-yard line: s6-0 Massena.

Garrett Weir scampers behind an escort to the House: 12-0 Raiders.

Then it was Eastwood from 40 yards away as he drops the pigskin in the bucket to Weir in the end zone: 26-0 Massena.

The Larries get on the scoreboard on a two-yard rumble by Evan Labrake: 26-6.

Tapeni LaBrake scrambles for a two-point conversion but Massena goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 47-19.

