Jay Kenneth Stuckey, 56, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jay Kenneth Stuckey, 56 Mannsville, passed away Friday, September 29th at his home while under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Memorial Service for Jay will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 6th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Prior to the service calling hours will be held from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Following the service there will be reception at the home of his daughter, Chelsea Lalone.

Jay was born on July 5, 1967, son of James Kenneth and Juanita Paddock Stuckey, in Watertown, NY.

He attended South Jefferson Central School. After high school he went to work for the family business, Paddocks Wrecker Service, he then went to work for Worden’s Wrecker. He recently retired from Joyner’s Body Shop in Mannsville after 37 years of service due to illness.

On June 30, 1990, he married the love of his life, Tammy Sue Cheney at Mannsville United Methodist Church.

Besides his wife Tammy, he is survived by his mother, Juanita Stuckey,Mannsville; daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Chelsea Jo Lalone; Mannsville; 2 granddaughters, Hayden Jo and Harper Taylor who were the light of his life, mother-in-law, Shona Cheney, sister and brother-in-law, Steven and Lorrie Archibee, sister-in-law, Melissa Good-Stuckey. Also surviving are his nieces, Lindsey (Jeffrey) Parish, Lainey Archibee, Ashleigh (Joshua) Armstrong, nephews, Chase and Jordyn Empsall, brother-in-law, Frank Empsall and his amazing cousin, Tracy (Donna) Stuckey and several cousins.

He is predeceased by his father, James Kenneth Stuckey, father-in-law, Robert Duane Cheney, sister, Jill D. Seaman, brother, James K. Stuckey, sister-in-law, Terri L. Empsall, paternal grandparents, Edward and Joyce Stuckey, maternal grandparents, Jasper, and Josephine Paddock.

Jay was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoors man. He enjoyed playing golf and restoring his 1981 Chevrolet Scottsdale C-10 pickup. He met a lot of people over the years, especially Ron LaRock and Don Chioffi. One of Jay’s special accomplishments in life was he was a bone marrow donor for his sister, Jill.

He went on many adventures with his motorcycle and enjoyed the whole gang for many years. Jay could also be found on his boat fishing and loving life, especially with his 2 granddaughters tagging along.

The family would like to thank the whole Walker Cancer Center, especially Dr. Budnik for all their help and care. Also, the entire team at Hospice of Jefferson County.

