Kinney Drugs celebrates 120 years open

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kinney Drugs marked a milestone this weekend as the drug store chain celebrated its 120th birthday.

Kinney Drugs was founded in Gouverneur back in 1903, and it’s grown to 96 independent, employee-owned stores across New York and Vermont.

To coincide with its birthday, the company hosted a mini-party at every location, complete with balloons, free cupcakes, and a custom made Kinney-themed cake.

The first 120 customers in each store received a free water bottle, and a special $5 off a purchase of $20 or more coupon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.