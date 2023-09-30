Saturday Sports: Football, soccer, hockey fill the local sports scene

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Saturday afternoon football from the Northern Athletic Conference featured the Potsdam Sandstoners as they hosted the Gouverneur Wildcats.

On the opening drive, Gouverneur quarterback Holden Stowell keeps from the two-yard line.

On the extra-point kick, Raine Rumble splits the uprights: 7-0 Wildcats.

Stowell launches from 40 yards out, into the waiting arms of Rumble: 14-0 Gouverneur.

Stowell leads Vinny Thomas with the pass, who goes 60 yards to the house: 21-0 Gouverneur.

On the slant, it was Stowell to Rumble, one cutback, and it’s off the the races. The Wildcats lead 28-0.

Then it was Stowell on a six-yard quarterback keep. Liam Miller-Lynch scored Potsdam’s lone touchdown.

Gouverneur beats Potsdam 42-8.

In Boys’ Frontier League Soccer from Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted the Watertown Cyclones.

Less than 5 minutes in, South Jeff takes the lead when Teis Hegelund dents the back of the net, putting the Spartans up 1-0.

Watertown looks to answer, but Spartans goalie Jack Porter comes out to make the diving stop.

Hegelund would score twice for the Spartans. Kyle Daly had Watertown’s lone goal.

South Jeff goes on to beat Watertown 2-1.

In Belleville, the Belleville Henderson Panthers entertained Alexandria in another Boys’ Frontier League Soccer contest.

In the 2nd half, the Panthers were up 4-2 when Hayden Allen dented the back of the net, upping the Panthers lead to 5-2.

The Purple Ghosts answer a bit later when Kalmon Trickey connects, cutting the Panthers lead to 5-3.

Belleville Henderson goes on to double up Alexandria 6-3.

In NAC Boys’ Soccer, it was Canton at Potsdam.

In the 27th minutes, Ethan Francey, left wing on the run, boots the game’s first goal: 1-0 Bears.

In the second half, it was Francey outside the box shooting. The scramble for the rebound results in a penalty kick.

Ryan Jones strikes the penalty kill inside the right post: 2-0 Canton.

Four minutes later, Josh McLear slips behind the defense and dents the twine.

Canton goes on to blank Potsdam 3-0.

Also in NAC Boys’ Soccer, it was Heuvelton at Madrid-Waddington.

Drew Blevins drops a kick into the box and Dylan Demers shoots. Grant Hayes makes the save, the game still scoreless.

The Jackets’ best chance of the half was off the foot of Jake Mayette. Brody Kelley juggles but hangs on.

Reese Broissoit sends the ball to the top of the circle and Parker Felt drives the ball top shelf: 1-0 Bulldogs.

Reed Doyle scored twice in the second half.

Heuvelton shuts out Madrid Waddington 3-0.

On the girls’ side, a non-league contest at IHC as the Lady Cavaliers hosted Mexico.

It was IHC with a good chance early, but Stacia Barber’s chance is hauled in by the goalie.

Off the corner, Lady Cavaliers goalie Gabriella Burroughs makes one of her 14 saves of the game.

Then it was Kai Montgomery with a chance on the direct kick but her shot is stopped.

Barber would net IHC’s lone goal as the Lady Cavaliers fall to Mexico 2-1.

In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, 9th ranked Clarkson hosted Boston College.

In the 1st period, Laurence Frenette gets the tip down low and splits the pipes to put Clarkson on top 1-0.

In the 3rd period, the score now 2-0 Clarkson when Anne Cherkowski slips one home: 3-0 Clarkson.

Clarkson moves to 3-0 on the season, defeating Boston College 3-0.

Down the road at Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence played host to Mercyhurst.

Late in the 3rd, it was St. Lawrence down 5-4 when Julia Gossling scores off the scramble in front tying the game at 5. SLU had 3 goals in the final 1:18.

This game goes to overtime and with 2 seconds left Anna Segedi’s backhander ends it.

St. Lawrence caps off the comeback with a 6-5 overtime win over Mercyhurst.

