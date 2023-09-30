Snow Ridge Fall Festival brings some fun to the slopes before snow comes

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were slides, slingshots and songs! Saturday marked the second day of Snow Ridge’s Fall Festival where folks of all ages were invited to enjoy the season.

“It’s a 6 hour event. It goes from 10 to 4. It’s a pretty steady flow throughout the day. We’re happy so far and we’ll see how it goes,” said Nick Mir, Snow Ridge General Manager.

There was a little something for everyone. People were able to grab food inside and kids flocked to a petting zoo. A bounce house was also a highlight.

“Definitely the bounce house. The kids playing around on that was a joy to watch,” said festival goer Josh Genter.

Many took a ride on a tractor to see everything there was to offer, including a pumpkin patch.

After kids claimed their gourds, we learned that Saturday marked a milestone for one young passenger.

“This is our son’s first tractor ride. We’ve seen tons of tractors- just moved here. Excited to get him on a tractor,” said Joanie Ferguson.

Along the way, you could challenge yourself in a corn maze. It was no easy feat, even confusing its designer a couple of times.

“So, we’ve got all different paths you can take here through the corn. We were actually concerned after the tornado that half the maze got taken down, but it popped back up,” said Mir.

Kids were having a good time, but the festival isn’t just for fun. It’s a fundraiser to help Snow Ridge Ski Resort recover from August’s tornado damage. We’re told things are looking good for next season.

“We are happy to say that we will absolutely be operating this winter. We’ve passed some crucial examinations with inspectors that we needed to do. We are on our way to being fully operational,” said Mir.

This was the second of four Snow Ridge Fall Festival days. The next two will be on the 7th and 14th of October at Snow Ridge Ski Resort.

