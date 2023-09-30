Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats “reckless spending”

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to keep the government open.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to keep the government open.

In a press conference after the vote, Stefanik spoke up about the plan giving House Republicans more time to reign in what they say is “reckless spending” by House Democrats.

“As we face this challenge, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, House Democrats showed zero leadership. House Republicans will continue to step up to lead,” said Stefanik during her speech.

“Under the leadership of our Speaker, this leadership team, but most importantly, all the members of the House Republican Conference, we get the job done and deliver on behalf of the American people, keeping the government open and, importantly, continuing the Appropriations process to be good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars. And this was despite House Democrats’ attempts to delay, to obstruct, and to even pull the fire alarm to stop this important vote from happening. We’re going to continue to stand up on behalf of the American people, and despite being underestimated every week, we see you every single week and you underestimate us. We will continue to get the job done on behalf of our constituents across America.”

Representative Claudia Tenney also voted in favor of the plan. Now, the bill must make its way through the Senate and signed by President Biden before going into affect.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
A town of Theresa mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday morning.
Fire destroys Theresa mobile home, damages others
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown
Crash
Vehicle catches fire following Clayton crash
A teenage girl, reported missing earlier Friday by West Carthage police, has been located.
Update: missing teen located

Latest News

Kinney Drugs marked a milestone this weekend as the drug store chain celebrated its 120th...
Kinney Drugs celebrates 120 years open
Saturday marked the second day of Snow Ridge’s Fall Festival where folks of all ages were...
Snow Ridge Fall Festival brings some fun to the slopes before snow comes
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
It was another football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Carthage, Indian River crush Class B Football Friday competition