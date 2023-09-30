Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats “reckless spending”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to keep the government open.

In a press conference after the vote, Stefanik spoke up about the plan giving House Republicans more time to reign in what they say is “reckless spending” by House Democrats.

“As we face this challenge, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, House Democrats showed zero leadership. House Republicans will continue to step up to lead,” said Stefanik during her speech.

“Under the leadership of our Speaker, this leadership team, but most importantly, all the members of the House Republican Conference, we get the job done and deliver on behalf of the American people, keeping the government open and, importantly, continuing the Appropriations process to be good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars. And this was despite House Democrats’ attempts to delay, to obstruct, and to even pull the fire alarm to stop this important vote from happening. We’re going to continue to stand up on behalf of the American people, and despite being underestimated every week, we see you every single week and you underestimate us. We will continue to get the job done on behalf of our constituents across America.”

Representative Claudia Tenney also voted in favor of the plan. Now, the bill must make its way through the Senate and signed by President Biden before going into affect.

