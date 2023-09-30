Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy

James Allen Kriegel
James Allen Kriegel(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from the City of Watertown.

Watertown Police say James Allen Kriegel, 14, was last seen Tuesday, September 26th just shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he left a residence at 1562 Washington Street, Watertown and has not returned.

James was last seen wearing a white tank-top, gray sweatpants, white and red sneakers, and a black and navy blue jacket. Officials say James is 5′4″, 150 lbs and has curly brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

The Watertown Police Department asks anyone who has information to contact them at (315) 782-2233.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
A town of Theresa mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday morning.
Fire destroys Theresa mobile home, damages others
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown
Crash
Vehicle catches fire following Clayton crash
A teenage girl, reported missing earlier Friday by West Carthage police, has been located.
Update: missing teen located

Latest News

It was another football Friday night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Carthage, Indian River crush Class B Football Friday competition
Friday Sports: Carthage, Indian River crush Class B Football Friday competition
Government shutdown will hit north country
Tourism gives boost to Lewis County