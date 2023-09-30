Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from the City of Watertown.

Watertown Police say James Allen Kriegel, 14, was last seen Tuesday, September 26th just shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he left a residence at 1562 Washington Street, Watertown and has not returned.

James was last seen wearing a white tank-top, gray sweatpants, white and red sneakers, and a black and navy blue jacket. Officials say James is 5′4″, 150 lbs and has curly brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

The Watertown Police Department asks anyone who has information to contact them at (315) 782-2233.

