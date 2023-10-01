2 dead following plane crash at Lake Placid Airport

LAKE PLACID, New York (WWNY) - Two people are dead following a plane crash at the Lake Placid Airport Sunday. That’s according to Adirondack Daily Enterprise, a newspaper that covers that area.

The newspaper states that the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the end of the airport’s runway close to the North Elba Athletic Fields.

According to our sister station WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, it was a small private plane that crashed. That plane only had 2 passengers aboard.

It is unknown at this time if any incoming or outgoing flights have been cancelled or rerouted while police and fire officials are on scene or if traffic around the airport has been impacted.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.