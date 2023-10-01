AFGE, national federal employees union, reacts to spending bill

American Federation of Government Employees
American Federation of Government Employees(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The American Federation of Government Employees sent out a statement following the news of a bipartisan deal.

There is a local chapter here in the North Country, AFGE Local 400, that’s based on Fort Drum.

The union’s national president Everett Kelley said: “I applaud members of Congress for listening to the voices of thousands of AFGE members across the country who have called, sent letters, held meetings, and spoken to the media about the need to prevent a disastrous shutdown and the pain it would cause working Americans.”

Just a couple weeks ago, members of the AFGE Local 400 called on Congresswomen Elise Stefanik and Claudia Tenney to pass a budget to avoid a government shutdown.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 400 reached out to the congresswomen to speak out against what they called the needless political grandstanding happening in Washington, and demanded local congressional representatives do everything they can to avoid a shutdown.

Local 400 has 1,500 members and is the largest labor union of Fort Drum workers.

