Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Police say Charlotte was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is described as being white with long, blonde hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at 518-457-6811.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats “reckless spending”
Saturday marked the second day of Snow Ridge’s Fall Festival where folks of all ages were...
Snow Ridge Fall Festival brings some fun to the slopes before snow comes

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
File - Graduating Harvard University students celebrate their degrees during commencement...
Federal student loan payments are starting again. Here’s what you need to know