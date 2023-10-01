Annual quilt show kicks off with a focus on birds

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Quilts, paintings, and decoys all could be found this weekend at the 2023 Sackets Harbor Quilt Show at the Union Hotel.

This year’s theme was “For the Birds”. All quilts and vendors at the show were following this theme.

Stained glass quilt squares were popular as well as a duck decoy exhibit.

More exhibits could be found at the Sackets Harbor Visitor Center.

But those with the event say a quilt exhibit visiting all the way from the west coast made this year special.

“This year, we’ve got a variety of exhibits. We’ve got the fabulous faces and those are by two artists from California, Freddy Moran and Jean Impey. And we are so pleased to have this collection here because it’s faces of women around the world,” said show organizer Christine Eggleston.

Eggleston says this is the 10th year the quilt show has been put on and they hope to continue making it enjoyable for visitors each and every year.

