Darlene Middlemiss, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Darlene Middlemiss, a resident of County Rt. 28, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Middlemiss passed away Sunday afternoon at the Albany Medical Center with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Darlene Middlemiss.

