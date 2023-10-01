Darlene Middlemiss, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Darlene Middlemiss, a resident of County Rt. 28, Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Middlemiss passed away Sunday afternoon at the Albany Medical Center with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Darlene Middlemiss.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.