Sackets Harbor enjoys a warm fall day

By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The trees in Sackets Harbor are dressed in their fall colors.

Some people were out on the water while others were seen walking through the village. like Millie McMillion and her family.

“It’s beautiful, my sister and I flew up to visit my parents, they’re camping up here. And as you see, we brought lots of layers and we are not even going to need them,” said McMillion.

She says they’re from Atlanta, Georgia and the weather there right now is:

“Hot, very hot and humid. So this is what we dream of our falls to be like, and the trees turn much earlier here, so we get to see the trees’ colors here,” said McMillion.

Her sister Ashley Haynes says being out in the water has been one of their favorite parts.

“We were able to be out in T-shirts, walking along the water and even on the boats, it’s been very, very warm and nice,” said Haynes.

Others in Sackets Harbor used the nice weather to go out for a run.

“It’s amazing, I love it! Starting to do some fall chores, but also enjoying some of those summer related activities, this is just such a perfect time to be outside,” said Paul Bruchez.

Holding on to summer like temperatures as the season changes around them one leaf at a time.

