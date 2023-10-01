Sunday Sports: JCC soccer Sunday & North Country baseball legend Tim Wakefield passes away

In women’s college soccer action from JCC, the Lady Cannoners hosted Jamestown Community...
In women’s college soccer action from JCC, the Lady Cannoners hosted Jamestown Community College Sunday.(wwny)
By Rob Krone
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In women’s college soccer action from JCC, the Lady Cannoners hosted Jamestown Community College Sunday.

JCC got on the board first when Malena Stevenson’s boot finds the top corner to put the Lady Cannoneers on top 1-0.

The Lady Cannoneers expand on their lead when Alana Mastin dents the back of the net, increasing their lead to 2-0.

Then it was Jennah Netto with the blast that tickles twine: 3-0 Lady Cannoneers.

JCC goes on to beat Jamestown Community College 6-1.

In the late game at JCC, the Cannoneer men also hosted Jamestown.

In the 1st half, Jamestown strikes first when Mario Alberto Campo’s blast gets by the goalie: 1-0 Jamestown.

A bit later, it’s Campo again with some nice moves down low unloading the blast that splits the pipes: 2-0 Jamestown.

Jamestown beats JCC 3-2.

Former Watertown Pirate and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield passed away Sunday from brain cancer. Wakefield was 57.

Wakefield was a first baseman with the Watertown Pirates in 1988, but began tinkering with pitching and developed his signature knuckleball.

A two-time World Series champion and 2009 All-Star with Boston, Wakefield was named the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1995.

In 2010, Major League Baseball recognized him as one of the most charitable players in the game with the Roberto Clemente Award, his eighth time being nominated for the prestigious honor.

In 19 Major League seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox, Wakefield went 200-180 with 22 saves, a 4.41 ERA, and 2,156 strikeouts in 627 outings, including 463 starts.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Four people are facing federal charges after allegedly helping immigrants illegally cross the...
Man accused of smuggling three people across St. Lawrence River near Morristown
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats “reckless spending”
Saturday marked the second day of Snow Ridge’s Fall Festival where folks of all ages were...
Snow Ridge Fall Festival brings some fun to the slopes before snow comes

Latest News

Annual quilt show kicks off with a focus on birds
Sackets Harbor enjoys a warm fall day
2 dead following plane crash at Lake Placid Airport
2 dead following plane crash at Lake Placid Airport