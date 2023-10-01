Sunday Sports: JCC soccer Sunday & North Country baseball legend Tim Wakefield passes away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In women’s college soccer action from JCC, the Lady Cannoners hosted Jamestown Community College Sunday.

JCC got on the board first when Malena Stevenson’s boot finds the top corner to put the Lady Cannoneers on top 1-0.

The Lady Cannoneers expand on their lead when Alana Mastin dents the back of the net, increasing their lead to 2-0.

Then it was Jennah Netto with the blast that tickles twine: 3-0 Lady Cannoneers.

JCC goes on to beat Jamestown Community College 6-1.

In the late game at JCC, the Cannoneer men also hosted Jamestown.

In the 1st half, Jamestown strikes first when Mario Alberto Campo’s blast gets by the goalie: 1-0 Jamestown.

A bit later, it’s Campo again with some nice moves down low unloading the blast that splits the pipes: 2-0 Jamestown.

Jamestown beats JCC 3-2.

Former Watertown Pirate and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield passed away Sunday from brain cancer. Wakefield was 57.

Wakefield was a first baseman with the Watertown Pirates in 1988, but began tinkering with pitching and developed his signature knuckleball.

A two-time World Series champion and 2009 All-Star with Boston, Wakefield was named the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1995.

In 2010, Major League Baseball recognized him as one of the most charitable players in the game with the Roberto Clemente Award, his eighth time being nominated for the prestigious honor.

In 19 Major League seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox, Wakefield went 200-180 with 22 saves, a 4.41 ERA, and 2,156 strikeouts in 627 outings, including 463 starts.

