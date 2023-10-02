600 jobs available at Fall Job Fair

Fall Job Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ll probably want to check out the Fall Job Fair this week.

WorkPlace director Charyl Mayforth said about 600 jobs will be represented. She says now is a great time for job seekers because unemployment is low and employers have jobs to fill.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This morning.

The job fair is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Bring your resume, dress for success, and leave the kids behind.

For more information, email theworkplace@co.jefferson.ny.us.

