Author Series in Syracuse

The Friends of the Central Library (FOCL) will present author Lily King on Tuesday, October 17, 7:30pm at the Civic Center’s Crouse Hinds Theatre.

After graduating with her M.A in Creative Writing from Syracuse University, King took a job as a high school English teacher in Valencia, Spain and began writing her first novel, The Pleasing Hour. Eight years and numerous moves back to and around the United States, the novel was published in 1999. The English Teacher was released in 2005 followed by Father of the Rain in 2010. Gaining awards and accolades with each, she hit it big with her fourth novel, Euphoria in 2014. That year, it won the Kirkus Award for Fiction, and was also named one of the 10 Best Books of 2014 by the New York Times Book Review and TIME’s Top 10 Fiction books of 2014. King’s most recent novel, Writers & Lovers was published in 2020 and her first collection of short stories, Five Tuesdays in Winter was released in 2021.

Lily King grew up in Massachusetts and received her B.A. in English Literature from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the aforementioned, M.A. in Creative Writing from Syracuse University. Presented annually by the Friends of the Central Library since 1995, FOCL is a nonprofit organization that produces and promotes one of the longest running library-related lecture series in the country. The annual series has brought over 160 world-famous, diverse authors to Syracuse to entertain, inform and inspire. Funds raised by FOCL through the author series and other initiatives benefit the Onondaga County Public Library system (OCPL), providing funding for library books, materials, and community programs. With the support of season subscribers, ticket holders, advertisers, generous sponsors, grant awards, and thoughtful volunteers, FOCL’s 29 th Season promises to be “a bold and brilliant lineup of literary voices” for Central New York’s enthusiastic and dedicated audience. FOCL’s 29th Season also includes Brendan Slocumb – Nov. 14, 2023, Maria Hinojosa – March 19, 2024, Elin Hilderbrand – April 30, 2024, Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman – May 7, 2024. https://www.foclsyracuse.org Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Solvay Bank Box Office at 315-435-2121, or online at Ticketmaster.com (includes fees). Group rates for 10+ are 20% off regular ticket prices. Student tickets are $10 for individual lectures, with a valid student ID. For group or student tickets, contact the Solvay Bank Box Office at the Oncenter, 315-435-2121, Monday-Friday, 10 AM to 3 PM

