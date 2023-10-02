Brown Bear Ramble coming up Saturday in Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Canton Free Library will be holding its Brown Bear Ramble to encourage kids to read.

Doreen Radway appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the village park. If it rains, it will be held at the library.

The fun begins with a reading of the children’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

There will be face painting, crafts and games followed by a scavenger hunt around the village to find bronze statues of characters from the children’s book.

The library and Radway raised $25,000 to pay for the statues.

