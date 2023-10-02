Brown Bear Ramble coming up Saturday in Canton

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Canton Free Library will be holding its Brown Bear Ramble to encourage kids to read.

Doreen Radway appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the village park. If it rains, it will be held at the library.

The fun begins with a reading of the children’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

There will be face painting, crafts and games followed by a scavenger hunt around the village to find bronze statues of characters from the children’s book.

The library and Radway raised $25,000 to pay for the statues.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats’ “reckless spending”

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Brown Bear Ramble coming up Saturday in Canton
Henderson Harbor Oktoberfest
Head to Henderson Harbor for Oktoberfest
Fall Job Fair
600 jobs available at Fall Job Fair
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight