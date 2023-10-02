Eliza Meeks, 50, of Watertown

On the evening of September 27, 2023 with her mother by her side, Eliza Meeks went home to the arms of Jesus. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the evening of September 27, 2023 with her mother by her side, Eliza Meeks went home to the arms of Jesus. She had fought a hard battle with cancer.

To know Eliza was to love her. She had a special gift that made it easy for her to be your friend. No one ever had to guess what she was feeling or thinking because she would let you know whether you wanted to hear it or not. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved making you laugh. Even though she was a twin, she was truly one of a kind.

Eliza was born on July 31, 1973 and adopted by her loving mom at age 7. At an early age, Eliza became an intricate part of DPAO. She enjoyed going to their concerts and being involved in the many activities provided for her and her friends. After graduating from Watertown High School, she began working at JRC’s Production Unlimited. She loved her job and supervisors and was very proud of what she accomplished there. For six years, until she became ill, she resided at JRC IRA one. She loved her family and staff there, and enjoyed the independence it offered her.

More than anything else, Eliza loved Jesus. She was a part of the Special Religious Program led by Sister Diane from The Sisters of St. Joseph and enjoyed the activities the program provided. She was a member of the First Baptist Church on the square, where she enjoyed singing specials for her church family. She will truly be missed by them all.

Eliza is survived by her mother, Leara (Lee) Meeks, her twin sister, Celina Ingram, adopted sister, Leeanna (Shane) Barr, stepfather, Stephen Moran, two aunts and an uncle, two nieces and one nephew, as well as six great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her beloved grandpa and grandma, Carlton and Arah Meeks, aunt and uncle Ardalee and Scott Buttry, uncle and aunt Earl and Aunt Nancy Meeks and Uncle Floyd Stanford.

Her life will live on as a testimony for the love of her “Awesome God.”

Celebration-of-Life will be led by Pastor Jeff Smith on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church on the square.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

