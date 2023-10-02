Elizabeth L. (More) Morrow, 92, of Croghan

Elizabeth L. (More) Morrow, 92, passed away on September 30, 2023 at the Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth L. (More) Morrow, 92, passed away on September 30, 2023 at the Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY.

Betty Lou as she was affectionately called was born July 20, 1931 in Copenhagen, NY a daughter of the late Laverne and Maude (Bisha) More and was educated at Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan. Betty Lou was married to William S. Morrow on December 31, 1948, in St. Stephen’s Rectory, Croghan, with Fr. Amadeus Burke, OFM, officiating. Edward Grunert and Patricia O’Mara were witnesses.

A mother and homemaker, she also worked in the cafeteria at the Beaver River Central School during the 1960′s, and as a clerk at Monnat’s General Store from 1970 until 1987. She was a Lewis County and Village of Croghan Elections Inspector for many years as well as Town of Croghan Historian.

She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, a member of it’s Altar and Rosary Society and Daughters of Isabella. She was a charter member of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Beaver River Memorial Post 1663 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Lewis County General Hospital’s Auxiliary and T.O.P.S.

She loved people, and always helped where she was able. She knitted many a blanket, hat or pair of mittens for donation to people in need. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, enjoyed hiking, riding ATV’s, spending time with family and was a Lifelong New York Yankee Fan.

Betty Lou is survived by three sons, Eric W. (Patty) Morrow, Thomas O. (Kristen) Morrow and William J. Morrow, a daughter, Mary Jane (Bob) Carnie; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenny) Morrow, Lucas (Corey) Morrow, Jacob (Shannon) Morrow, Elizabeth (Eric) Fiske, Ross (Chelsea) Carnie and Abigail (Jon) Alley as well as by 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband Bill and her parents Laverne and Maude, she was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Marie at birth and a son and daughter-in-law, David L. and Judy Morrow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty Lou’s name to the St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund. P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Lou will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Father Donald Manfred, Pastor celebrating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be expressed online at www.scanlonfuneral.com Arrangements for Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Morrow are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home

