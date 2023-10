TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. “Jim” Harter, Jr., 88, Town of Rutland, passed away Friday evening on September 29th, 2023 under the care of his wife Joanne and the direction of Hospice.

A complete obituary with the day and time of services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

