Frederica “Ricky” Juanita Tyo, 81, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Frederica “Ricky” Juanita Tyo, age 81 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday October 4, 2023 at White Church Cemetery with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Mrs. Tyo passed away on Sept 27, 2023 at the North Country Nursing & Rehab Center in Massena.

Surviving are two sons Todd (Denise) Tyo of Heuvelton, and David Michelson of Skaneateles; a daughter Brandy Tyo of Brier Hill; grandchildren Trevor (Katelynn) Tyo of Heuvelton, Todd (Shicara) Tyo Jr. of Rensselaer Falls, Todd James (Samantha) Tyo of Ogdensburg, Guage Tyo of Brier Hill, Cheyenne (Donavan) Tebo of Champlain; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Ricky was predeceased by her husband Donald; a step-daughter Terry Lynn Gordon; and a brother James Axtell.

She was born on March 13, 1942 in Massena NY, a daughter of the late Robert & Winifred (Sharpstene) Axtell. She graduated from Massena High School and was later married to Donald L. Tyo.

During her career she worked at Oscar’s & Vinns Tavern as a bartender, and later joined the team at United Helpers Nursing Home where she worked as a nurse’s aid until she retired in 2000. Ricky enjoyed riding horses and going to horse shows, crocheting, knitting, traveling around the county to listen to her husbands band, entertaining friends and family, and “jam” sessions with band members. Ricky was committed to the First Congregational Church “White Church” in Lisbon as a volunteer, parishioner and Sunday school teacher.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

