Head to Henderson Harbor for Oktoberfest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Henderson Harbor is hosting Oktoberfest this week.

Event organizer and Gill House owner Steve Vollmer and Gail Smith, president of the Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council, talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

Here are some highlights:

- Friday, October 6: Brett Falso performs at Carbone’s Waterside.

- Saturday, October 7: The 4th Monkey Band will be at Westview Lodge.

- Sunday, October 8: Syracuse Oktoberfest Band and Tyler Sorrell will perform at Gill House.

Also, there will be a farmer’s market, vendors, face painting, a pumpkin painting contest, dancing witches, and a German costume contest.

Learn more at visithendersonharbor.com.

