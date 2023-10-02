Keith D. Strouse, 66, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Keith D. Strouse, 66, Clayton passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at home under the care of his partner Sue Lyth and his brother Steve, along with Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born January 21, 1957 in Alexandria Bay, son of Peter M. and Roberta Ann (Howe) Strouse. He was a 1975 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. He married Martha Potter on August 25, 2007 at Church of St. Lawrence, Alexandria Bay with Revs. John Wesley and Jack Andersen officiating. A marriage to Pamela Pierce Youngs ended in divorce. Keith lived in Jupiter, Florida before moving back to Clayton. He worked along the St Lawrence River operating a crane, building seawalls and docks and later found his passion restoring antique boats. In 2010 his restoration, Miss Martha, won first place in the Antique Boat Show in Clayton. When not working on boats, he enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He had a food trailer, “Eat This”, selling Tacos and Pizza. When he was diagnosed with cancer, Keith sold the food trailer and opened Clayton Popcorn Company with his partner Sue. Keith enjoyed riding his Harley, riding it to Bike Week in Sturgis with a group of Harley friends and also attending Bike Week in Daytona Beach FL. He was a caretaker on Pine Island and enjoyed sharing a cold Budweiser. He is survived by his partner of 10 years Susan Lyth; brothers Mike and Jamie and sister Susie Marshall, Clayton and brother Steve, Margate FL and Clayton; uncle Garth (Tinka) Howe, Lake Placid, FL; stepson Brent Bevens, Santa Cruz, CA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Keith was predeceased by his wife Martha Potter Strouse, July 9, 2009, and his parents.

His family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Upstate Medical, Syracuse, thecaring staff at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, the Radiologist team at Walker Cancer Center, Watertown and Jefferson County Hospice A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 7, at 1 PM in Clayton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Keith’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Please make donations in his name to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY 13601.

