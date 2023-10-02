Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

By Thomas Cafarella
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The interim chief of the Lowville Police Department is telling village leaders he needs more staffing and patrol cars.

The village has more than 3,000 people and 4 police officers. That’s down from 9 officers a few years ago.

“We’re here as much as we can but we have to go home and sleep sometime,” said Mike Tabolt, the interim police chief.

Tabolt recently told village trustees he needs more officers because drug-related calls are increasing.

He admits hiring for Lowville could be challenging.

“It’s very tough for a small community to stand out and compete with say the state police when they have a lot more expenses,” said Tabolt.

He recently saw close to 100 applicants for the Watertown Police Department.

“If we could get one of those or two of those to come and apply and if we can come to an agreement to employing them, we’d certainly like that,” he said.

Tabolt also told the village board the department’s fleet needs attention. There are 3 patrol cars, 1 unmarked.

Before the Covid pandemic, one was replaced every two years. A new car today is around $60,000.

Tabolt says new patrol vehicles help police respond to calls more efficiently and hopes it’ll save money over the long term.

“The village has its rotations so it doesn’t cost taxpayers any more money than they absolutely have to and you get the cars working and capable of doing the job they need to do,” he said.

The chief is finding common ground with village leaders who recently told Tabolt to look at replacing a patrol car, maybe another one next year, and Tabolt got the green light to look for an additional 2 officers.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats’ “reckless spending”

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on city hall repairs, Mix resignation & esports
WWNY BOCES sees more students going to trade school
WWNY High school students check out colleges at higher education day
WWNY Federal dollars will pay 95 percent of St. Lawrence County bridge, road projects
WWNY PSA helps drivers with Watertown street’s new reverse angle parking