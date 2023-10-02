Met Opera HD at Regal Cinema Returns

First Show - Dead Man Walking - October 21
Dead Man Walking a New Opera
Dead Man Walking a New Opera(HD Metropolitan Opera)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
American composer Jake Heggie’s compelling masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, arrives in cinemas in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie’s beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Tony and Emmy Award–winner Terrence McNally. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham—who sang Helen Prejean in the opera’s 2000 premiere—as De Rocher’s mother.

Live, October 21 at 12:55 pm

Encores, October 25 at 1:00 pm

Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

A Fathom Event

