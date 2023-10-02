More summer-like weather, but there’s an end in sight

Monday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s some patchy fog to deal with this morning, but after that it will be warm and sunny once again.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll be in the 80s or close to it for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We’ll have full sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday and partly sunny conditions for Thursday.

Friday is a transition day. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 70.

Our summer-like weather comes to a crashing halt for the weekend.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

