North Country Inspiration: October, a month of spooky fun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s October now, so we’re outlining all of the fun things to do this month in the north country.

It’s a busy month starting this Wednesday. The Ogdensburg Public Library is hosting a custom candy lab where you can make your own sweet monstrosities.

And this weekend, there’s a Pumpkin Derby in Watertown taking place on Rand Drive. Decorate a pumpkin, get it on wheels, and try to get a successful run in for a prize.

Also this Saturday, is the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce Haunted Hayride, and a Local Arts Fall Festival hosted by the Watertown Downtown Business Association.

And in Lewis County, there’s a Zombie Walk/Run for Drug Prevention at the Lowville fairgrounds.

On Sunday, you can enjoy some spooky fun with the St Lawrence County Historical Association as they offer a walking tour of the ruins of Rossie’s factories.

Next weekend kicks off Boo at the Zoo at Zoo New York. Kids can dress up, get candy, and see the animals for two weekends, the 14th and 15th, then the 21st and 22nd.

The 14th is also the Chaumont Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat event, the Basselin House Book Swap in Croghan, and the Gouverneur Elks Club Wags and Whiskers vendor fair supporting the Friends 4 Pound Paws animal rescue.

On the 21st, the Lewis County Historical Society is hosting a paranormal investigation at its building in Lowville. The public is invited to witness the ghost hunters at work.

On October 28, there is a Fall Craft Show at Jefferson Community College, Halloweenville in Sackets Harbor, and the Scarecrow Scuttle 5K at Old McDonald’s Farm.

And this month is crazy busy for the Jefferson County Historical Society starting this weekend. It’s the History and Genealogy Fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local historians will be gathered at the Paddock Museum with special exhibits and information.

Then the annual cemetery tour is the following Saturday, the 14th. Tour Brookside Cemetery and learn about the people buried there who shaped the area.

And the 21st, also a Saturday, is Haunted Happy Hour at the Paddock Museum. You can enjoy spooky stories and spirits.

There are many other great events to look forward to this month. Check our Community Calendar for more.

